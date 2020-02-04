4th February 2020
Daniel Arap Moi is dead

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 16 hours ago

Former President Daniel Arap Moi | Photo | File | Nation Media Group

The Kenyan Former President Daniel Arap Moi has passed on at 95, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced in a presidential proclamation.

Mzee Moi passed away at night while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital, Daily Nation reported.

His press secretary Lee Njiru, confirmed his death early Tuesday morning.

He passed away at 5 AM while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

Moi was president of Kenya for 24 years before relinquishing power in 2002 after Kenyans voted him out in a landslide victory for former President Mwai Kibaki.

He became president in 1978 after the death of Kenya’s first president Jomo Kenyatta the same year.

“Mzee Moi acted as a father, mentor and leader. He protected me from hyenas; who were people that wanted to destroy me based on tribalism. He made me grow in stature, and took me round the world,” Njiru told the media.

4th February 2020

