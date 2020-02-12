Deal to upgrade Buluk playground inked

The South Sudan Football Association and South Sudan Athletics Federation on Tuesday signed a MoU to upgrade Buluk playground to a modern facility.

Since the start of the reconstruction of Juba national stadium, the football federation has, for the last few months, been battling with their counterparts from Athletics for the upgrading works at Buluk.

After months of negotiation, the two federations finally put pen to paper for the upgrade to kick start. According to GS Construction Company, the work commenced on Tuesday.

The new face look of the playground will include an artificial turf on the playing surface, modern athletics trucks and a gym section for the players and athletes to conduct fitness.

The head of GS Construction Company assured the delegates of the work ending within 45 days after the start.

For his part, SSFA President Francis Amin said development of Buluk playground will save the federation funds always used to pay other countries who accommodate the national team when they prepare for international matches.

“I am glad that we have come to terms to upgrade. This will improve in our efforts to develop sports in our country, as you are all aware, we have been paying a lot of money to countries that have been hosting us as we prepare our national team,” Amin told the reporters.

Currently, the national team plays its international matches out of the country due to reconstruction works taking place at the only national stadium in Juba.