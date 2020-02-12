12th February 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Sports   |   Deal to upgrade Buluk playground inked

Deal to upgrade Buluk playground inked

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 5 hours ago

Buluk Playground in Juba | Credit | Kelly Abale/Eye Radio

The South Sudan Football Association and South Sudan Athletics Federation on Tuesday signed a MoU to upgrade Buluk playground to a modern facility.

Since the start of the reconstruction of Juba national stadium, the football federation has, for the last few months, been battling with their counterparts from Athletics for the upgrading works at Buluk.

After months of negotiation, the two federations finally put pen to paper for the upgrade to kick start. According to GS Construction Company, the work commenced on Tuesday.

The new face look of the playground will include an artificial turf on the playing surface, modern athletics trucks and a gym section for the players and athletes to conduct fitness.

The head of GS Construction Company assured the delegates of the work ending within 45 days after the start.

For his part, SSFA President Francis Amin said development of Buluk playground will save the federation funds always used to pay other countries who accommodate the national team when they prepare for international matches.

“I am glad that we have come to terms to upgrade. This will improve in our efforts to develop sports in our country, as you are all aware, we have been paying a lot of money to countries that have been hosting us as we prepare our national team,” Amin told the reporters.

Currently, the national team plays its international matches out of the country due to reconstruction works taking place at the only national stadium in Juba.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
No deal on number of states, no unity gov’t – IO 1

No deal on number of states, no unity gov’t – IO

Published Thursday, February 6, 2020

Juba is responsible for deadly Lakes conflict – MP 2

Juba is responsible for deadly Lakes conflict – MP

Published Friday, February 7, 2020

Kiir unwilling to “remove even a single state” 3

Kiir unwilling to “remove even a single state”

Published Monday, February 10, 2020

Kiir asks AU to help lift US sanctions 4

Kiir asks AU to help lift US sanctions

Published Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Citizens express mixed reactions over number of states 5

Citizens express mixed reactions over number of states

Published Monday, February 10, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

The pro-32+ states await Kiir at JIA

Published 1 hour ago

Exercise spirit of compromise, Troika urges leaders

Published 4 hours ago

Teen B-ball tournament to take place in May

Published 4 hours ago

Deal to upgrade Buluk playground inked

Published 5 hours ago

Buma conditionally releases youth leader

Published 6 hours ago

Prof. Lo Liyong suspended over ‘views’ on number of states

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th February 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.