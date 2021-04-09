You are here: Home | National News | News | Death toll rises to 15 in Rumbek North cattle-related clashes
The number of people killed in two consecutive days of fighting in Rumbek North County has risen to 15.
An official said the fighting was between cattle keepers from Rumbek North and the Luanyjang area of Warrap state.
The clashes happened on Wednesday and Thursday–mostly in Alor Payam.
Lakes state Minister of Information says at least 20 people have also been wounded.
William Koji Kerjor spoke to Eye Radio this afternoon.
Koji added that calm has returned to Rumbek North after the attackers returned to their area.
Lakes State has been experiencing waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and banditry.
Despite several disarmament exercises conducted in the state, armed youth, commonly known as “Gelweng” are still in possession of firearms.
