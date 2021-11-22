Denay directs security to probe murder of Pibor natives in Bor

Jonglei State Governor has directed security organs to investigate and bring to book those who took part in a targeted attack on Murle tribesmen in Bor town last week.



Governor Denay says at least nine people were killed in two separate incidents in Bor in recent days.

The first incident, he said, occurred at Anyidi Payam when two young men riding on a motorbike were ambushed and killed.

Denay alleged that the attackers are believed to be suspected criminals from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

The incident reportedly angered some Anyidi youth who later attacked some natives of Pibor residing in Bor Town.

As a result, seven people were killed in the retaliatory attack.

Addressing the media at the weekend, the Governor said the state government will not turn a blind eye on anybody involved.

“I have given an order to our security organs, from the army to the national security to CID to make sure that we bring those who were involved and make sure that justice is served,” Governor Denay said.

“Anybody who is suspected, anybody who has given communication, anybody who has said something about this, whether they are politicians, young or old, anybody who is involved must be brought to justice.

“This is something that should not repeat itself, it happened before and those who think they can do it again, they will know that they will not get away with it again.

He points out that his government will stand with the people of the Pibor Administrative area to bring the culprits to justice.

“We are standing together with the people of the Pibor Administrative area. Pibor is one of our counties, these are our brothers and sisters, and they are not foreigners, they are South Sudanese,” the governor said.

“They [Pibor] have contributed so much to the success of this country, contributed to the success of this state and they should not be hunted down in their hometown.”

