18th February 2020
Detectives drag S Sudanese man off plane at JKIA

Published: 2 mins ago

Kenyan authorities are holding a South Sudanese man over his alleged involvement in a murder at the Kakuma Refugee Camp.

Detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in collaboration with Department of Immigration officials stormed a plane in search of the murder suspect on Tuesday.

The suspect, Ajak Dau Akech, was on board a flight to Arizona via Amsterdam, when the detectives pounced on him.

“DCI officers have arrested one foreigner namely Ajak Dau Akech aged 38 years on a stop order placed by DCI Turkana West detectives for the offense of murder,” tweeted DCI on Tuesday.

Details of the said murder are still yet to be revealed. However, a young man named Aleu Deng Aleu was stabbed to death in a communal clashes at the refugee camp on 12 February.

DCI added that Dau would be arraigned in court soon.

