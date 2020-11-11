Diplomatic missions condemn violence against aid workers

More than 10 heads of mission of international countries have condemned the killing of the aid workers.

They include the European Union Delegation, the Heads of Mission of Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Sweden.

Others are Norway, the United States, Switzerland, Canada, and Ireland.

The Heads of Mission of the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Sweden, and the EU express deep concern regarding the recurring reports of violence against humanitarian aid workers.

In a statement, the Heads of Mission said they are deeply saddened by the developments in Pibor and Canal/Pigi County.

At least two aid workers were killed and one was badly injured in an incident that took place late last month.

“We are deeply saddened by the developments in Pibor and Canal/Pigi County where, again, humanitarian aid workers were attacked,” partly reads the statement.

“On October 29 and October 30, employees of the humanitarian organizations Plan International and Nile Hope were

attacked while delivering vital nutrition services to citizens of South Sudan.”

“One person was gravely injured and two were killed.”

“We strongly condemn these attacks, which continue to make South Sudan one of the most dangerous places in the world for humanitarians.”

At present, 7.5 million South Sudanese people need humanitarian assistance.

Humanitarian workers play a key role in delivering lifesaving aid to people affected by acute food insecurity, flooding and

local conflicts.

The statement says the humanitarian aid workers works in challenging circumstances to provide critical support to the most vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities in the country.

The Heads of Mission said if humanitarian organisations cannot guarantee the safety of their staff, lifesaving programmes need to be suspended.

Attacks against humanitarian workers are a violation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement as well as of international humanitarian law. Such attacks also contravene the UN Security Council Resolution 2417 (2018) on Conflict and Hunger.

We are committed to work together with the Government of South Sudan at all levels to ensure the safety and security of humanitarian workers.

The violence against humanitarian actors must stop and perpetrators must be held accountable for their crimes.

Humanitarian aid workers need to be able to deliver services without interference and fear of violence. They should never be a target.