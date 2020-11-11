EU donates 4m EUR to COVID-19 response in S. Sudan

The European Union has donated EUR 4 million to help purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic in South Sudan, the WFP made the statement on Wednesday.

The WFP stated that the donation will also help to ensure the continuity of humanitarian operations in the country.

South Sudan’s healthcare infrastructure is extremely limited, and the consequence of an upsurge in COVID infections could have a devastating impact on vulnerable people, especially coming on top of the already heavy impact of accumulated other shocks such as floods, economic crises and increased localized conflicts.

The WFP says the Humanitarian workers are at the front line of the fight against COVID-19 in South Sudan.

Over 65 metric tons of PPE, such as face shields, goggles, gowns and face masks, were transported to South Sudan by WFP’s free-to-user cargo services as part of the global response to the pandemic.

Giving humanitarian workers adequate access to protective equipment is key to containing the spread of the virus and ensuring that the most vulnerable receive the support they need.

PPE requests are managed by WFP and distribution will be prioritized across the country by an inter-agency team led by the World Health Organization.

“Humanitarian workers in South Sudan will now be better protected from the virus and will be better equipped to fulfil their life-saving mission,” said European Union Ambassador Christian Bader. “Health and humanitarian workers are a precious lifeline for all people of South Sudan.”

“This donation comes at a critical time. The European Union is supporting our ability to save lives in an ever-evolving situation, keeping communities and aid workers safe in the process. We are very grateful for this support,” said Matthew Hollingworth, WFP Country Director and Representative in South Sudan.

The EU is a long-standing WFP partner, supporting its emergency and development work in South Sudan.

It has contributed EUR 152 million to WFP’s operations in the country over the past five years.

