18th October 2020
Doctors want Covid-19 preventive measures reinforced

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Doctors dressed in Personal Protective Equipment as they treat coronavirus patients | Credit | Courtesy

The South Sudan Doctor’s Union has called on concerned authorities to reinforce COVID-19 preventive measures in the wake of the global resurgence of new infections.

The doctors say they are concerned that the Coronavirus Disease national response, coordination and leadership roles are shrinking while public compliance with COVID-19 prevention measures is losing momentum.

This is after schools, churches and other institutions were reopened across the country two weeks ago.

Eye Radio has observed that most public institutions, shops and medical centers are no longer providing handwashing facilities or sanitizers.

Social distancing is also not being observed at most meetings, weddings, funerals and other public gatherings.

According to the Doctor’s Union, such a level of noncompliance during the ongoing global outbreak places vulnerable populations at risk and poses a real threat to the national health and safety of the country.

The medics say authorities tasked with COVID-19 national response appear to be shifting focus away from or giving less attention to mitigating the impact and strengthening COVID-19 prevention measures and guidelines.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet as long as the National Public Health Laboratory (PHL) continues to confirm new positive cases within our borders,” said  Dr. Bol Deng, the Secretary-General of the South Sudan Doctor’s Union told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“There is relaxation from the general public and also some institutions in observing the measures to prevent Covid-19. We want to remind the general public and institutions and concerned authorities that Covid-19 is not yet over.”

“We need to continue observing the measures so that we prevent escalation of new infections,” Dr. Deng added.

The Doctor’s Union also raised concerns that the National Task Force on Coronavirus Disease Pandemic is not regularly updating the nation on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Dr. Bol says the situation in South Sudan is worrisome to doctors.

“It worries us because when we see what is happening globally or within some countries in the region, Covid-19 is still a major threat to national safety and public health of the nations. We are seeing Covid-19 is claiming the lives of people and it is a real concern that we keep our people safe from this scary disease,” he explained.

As of Saturday, South Sudan had 2,842 confirmed cumulative cases with 2,655 recoveries and 55 cumulative number of deaths.

Last month, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center  warned that unless COVID-19 prevention measures are strictly observed, South Sudan is most likely going to experience second wave of the outbreak with more morbidity and mortality since Ethiopia and Uganda are currently experiencing the second wave.

Doctors want Covid-19 preventive measures reinforced

