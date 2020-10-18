18th October 2020
ICC prosecutor in Sudan over al-Bashir case

Author : Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdok hosts ICC Prosecutor Fatou Binsouda in Khartoum on Sunday, October 18.

The International Criminal Court prosecutor arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum Sunday for talks with the transitional government over alleged war crimes committed by former President Omar al Bashir in the Darfur region.

Fatou Bensouda will discuss how to bring justice for the victims of crimes committed in Darfur by the former regime of Omer al-Bashir.

Al-Bashir is indicted with other officials of genocide crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The office of Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok said the transitional government will cooperate with the visiting prosecutor.

It is the first visit by the court since Bashir was ousted and jailed last year.

The Hague-based court issued arrest warrants for him in 2009 and 2010 accusing him of masterminding atrocities in his campaign to crush a revolt in the Darfur region.

Sudan has also detained two other former officials — Ahmed Haroun and Abdel Raheem Muhammad Hussein for their alleged roles in crimes against humanity in the Darfur region.

The conflcit has killed an estimated 300,000 people.

Bashir’s lawyer has repeatedly denounced the court charges against the former president as politically motivated.

