6th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Donors’ funding to media critical for transitional processes, says Yakani

Donors’ funding to media critical for transitional processes, says Yakani

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

Some of Journalism students who graduated from Media Development Institute in Juba - credit | AMDISS | Nov. 24, 2021

A civil society activist called on the donor community to fund media projects, adding that media practitioners are quitting the profession due to decline in funding.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio yesterday, Edmund Yakani who heads the  Community Empowerment for Progress Organization or CEPO stressed that emerging media houses don’t last in the market due to lack of funding and poor market.

Yakani stated that financing news outlets is an essential right for creating space on the political transitional processes, especially constitution making, transitional justice institutions and policy reforms.

“The low rate of finance investment on news media in South Sudan is making most news media outlets closing or losing professional journalists. This means low trigger for public motivation for civic engagement,” Yakani said.

Yakani argues that without vibrant news media outlets in the country, the nation is at risk of being misinformed by citizen journalists.

The activist appealed to the donor community to continue strengthening media institutions especially now as the country heads towards polls.

As of 2017, most journalists in war-torn South Sudan, a country where inflation is said to be close to 900 percent, are earning even less than security guards.

Report estimates that the majority of people with jobs are now poorer than they were three years ago.

Oliver Modi, a journalist and former head of the Union of Journalists in South Sudan, once said the situation of media practitioners in the country was dire.

At least 15 newspapers, two radio stations and three TV stations in South Sudan have been shut down since March 2014, according to a source close to the media industry.

As of 2017, the report states more than 300 jobs have vanished in that time.

According to a 2016 the Committee to Protect Journalists 2016 report, local journalists covering politics and war get targeted for murder.

It highlighted a case from January 2015 when “five journalists were shot, attacked with machetes and set on fire in an ambush in Western Bahr al Ghazal state.”

According to the 2021, World Press Freedom Index report, South Sudan ranked number 139 out of 180 countries.

The report stated that journalists have faced harassment, arbitrary detention, torture, and even death in instances where they did not practice self-censorship.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Traders demand over $160M from Tut Gatluak’s committee 1

Traders demand over $160M from Tut Gatluak’s committee

Published Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Museveni’s son, Gen. Muhoozi admits UPDF captured Bor in 2013 war 2

Museveni’s son, Gen. Muhoozi admits UPDF captured Bor in 2013 war

Published Monday, January 3, 2022

Senior SPLM member, Deng Mading dies at 50 3

Senior SPLM member, Deng Mading dies at 50

Published Friday, December 31, 2021

Parliament clarifies appointment of dead person in specialized committee 4

Parliament clarifies appointment of dead person in specialized committee

Published Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Two die after building collapse in Konyo-Konyo market 5

Two die after building collapse in Konyo-Konyo market

Published Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Tut admits committee owes traders debt, downplays $160m figure

Published 45 mins ago

Teen rejected by parents over pregnancy begs for forgiveness

Published 57 mins ago

Death toll rises to 24 in Misseriya attack in Aweil

Published 4 hours ago

Donors’ funding to media critical for transitional processes, says Yakani

Published 4 hours ago

52 recruits to fill nominal roll at various diplomatic missions

Published 7 hours ago

Governor Adil appoints Oliver Modi, EBC acting Managing Director

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.