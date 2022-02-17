17th February 2022
Dozens hospitalized after drinking milk in Mundri

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 11 mins ago

A sample cup of milk /Photo@Courtesy

At least 26 people have been hospitalized in Western Equatoria’s Mundri West County after consuming milk suspected to have been infected.

According to the County Commissioner, those hospitalized drank the milk at a funeral in Miri-mägyä Wednesday morning.

Zilipha Dawa revealed that the victims were promptly rushed to Mundri Primary Heath Care Center where they have been on treatment.

“This morning, they recovered and their condition is stable,” she told Eye Radio.

Dawa said most of those admitted are children who suffered from severer vomiting after taking the milk, but the conditions are now relatively stable.

It is not clear what might have caused the complications in them.

But Dawa said the sample of the milk they drunk and the bread they ate were sent to Lui hospital for examination to ascertain the cause of the complication.

“These two things were taken to Lui hospital and we are waiting for the results to come to ascertained what happened so then we can give a clear information,” she added.

Commissioner Dawa has cautioned locals from drinking milk or buying meat that have not be approved by the authorities.

