7th October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Dr Elia wants over 500 civil servants retired

Dr Elia wants over 500 civil servants retired

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Martin Elia lomuro, SSDF Leader.

There are nearly 600 senior civil servants who need to be retired from the civil service to create room for young people, according to the Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro says these senior civil servants should be pensioned off to allow new graduates to join government institutions.

But the government has been accused of not paying salaries of civil servants on time.

It has also not paid off retired civil servants.

Activists have often blamed senior government officials and military Generals of mismanaging the oil revenue at the expense of the public.

Some of the civil servants who have reached the retirement age of 65 years have refused to leave work, arguing that they must first be assured of their benefits before retirement.

“We have some 588 who should not be in the system,” Dr. Elia told the media after the weekly cabinet meeting in Juba at the weekend.

“The government should introduce reforms to build our civil service and these include a timely audit of government institutions. We should put capable people into our civil service.”

But early this year, the chairperson of pensioners’ association said some of the retired civil servants had died, waiting for their pensions.

Over 200 former civil servants were said to have received their long-awaited pensions in January.

This came after they waited for nearly eight years.

In April last year, the South Sudan Pension Fund asked the pensioners to register after securing 148 million pounds for the retired civil servants.

Hundreds of pensioners turned up for registration, with a promise of being offered their benefits by the end of July last year.

However, plans to pay off pensioners were interrupted by a decision by the board of directors to register the pensioners electronically, a move that has yet to be actualized.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Peace for Development

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei calls incorporation of R-ARCISS into constitution now “a joke” 1

Makuei calls incorporation of R-ARCISS into constitution now “a joke”

Published Friday, October 4, 2019

NSS ‘threatens’ 80-year-old leader ‘with death’ 2

NSS ‘threatens’ 80-year-old leader ‘with death’

Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Ambassadors tasked with redeeming Juba’s image 3

Ambassadors tasked with redeeming Juba’s image

Published Thursday, October 3, 2019

Leaders asked to solve boundary problem 4

Leaders asked to solve boundary problem

Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Address corruption or risk no support-US Diplomat 5

Address corruption or risk no support-US Diplomat

Published Thursday, October 3, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Executive accused of crippling justice system

Published 4 hours ago

Dr Elia wants over 500 civil servants retired

Published 4 hours ago

Gov’t demands detailed report on student’s death

Published 11 hours ago

Tonj condemned, told to reverse Wau ‘land grabbing’ decision

Published 11 hours ago

Juba asks for more time to pay EAC

Published 1 day ago

Makuei calls incorporation of R-ARCISS into constitution now “a joke”

Published 3 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.