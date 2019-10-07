7th October 2019
Gov’t demands detailed report on student’s death

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 12 hours ago

Monytoch Monywiir | Credit | Facebook

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is demanding answers after a South Sudanese student was killed in India recently.

According to media reports, the 29-year-old student was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Bangalore city on Saturday, September 28.

The student identified by authorities as Monytoch Monywiir Ajing went to India in 2013 to pursue a course in Pharmaceutics.

“We officially requested from the government of India to give us a detailed report on what happened to this particular student,” said Deng Dau, deputy minister of Foreign Affairs.

According Prof. Monywiir Deng, the father of the student, he succumbed to stab wounds later on at a a hospital.

“Monytoch left the house on Thursday evening, and I think he met some unknown persons after he crossed the main road. He was found with stab injuries, so police came and admitted him to hospital, where he died,” Monywiir told Radio Tamazuj on September 30.

Monytoch is the second South Sudanese student to die in India in a span of approximately 15 months.

In July 2018, 24-year-old Jowahir Abdullah, who fell off a train at Dadar and lost both her legs, died of multiple organ failure.

