Dr. Kenyi Spencer, an economist and writer, passes on

Dr. Spencer reportedly died today afternoon in a hospital in Lesotho.

According to a family member, the deceased went for a medical checkup at a hospital where he collapsed and died.

His body has been taken to a mortuary in Maseru.

The Late brother’s son, Sokiri Henry told Eye Radio that his uncle was suffering from heart complications before he travelled to the South African nation three months ago for treatment.

“It was just this afternoon that we got the message from South Africa, Lesotho that he has passed on. Actually it was a short illness that we were informed about,” Sokiri told Eye Radio on Friday.

“I have been always in contact with him following how he is faring with the treatment. Not until yesterday he was telling me that he is getting better but we were surprised this afternoon that he passed on.”

The Late is said to be in his late 60s.

Dr. Spencer was the Chairman of the Vision 2040 of Central Equatoria State initiative conceptualized around strengthening the fundamentals of the economy to harness the abundant opportunities for young people around the country

He was also the former Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Media Development Institute or MDI.

The Late is the author of several books including, Twisted Gift and English Language for Professionals launched in May this year.

Dr. Spencer also served as the Non-Executive Director at Equity Bank and World Bank South Sudan branches.