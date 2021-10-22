Parties yet to reach compromise on command structure – RJMEC

A report by the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has revealed that the government is yet to decide on the formula for the unification of forces.

It said the parties to the peace agreement have not reached a compromise on the ratio sharing for forces and command structure.

This, it said, continues to hinder efforts to graduate and deploy the Necessary Unified Forces.

In a progress report seen by Eye Radio today, RJMEC stated that the lack of compromise is overshadowing the positive steps that have been taken to implement the peace deal.

It noted that the R-TGoNU has continued to fail in making inroads in the implementation of key areas of the peace deal.

RJMEC mentioned that there still exist disagreements and wrangles among the parties and intra-parties, insufficient political will, lack of trust and inadequate funds to move the agreement forward.

It observed that the fighting in Tambura and military clashes in Meganis areas may have been the consequence of the slow implementation of the agreement.

RJMEC also noted that there was a delay in the establishment of state assemblies, national commissions and the National Audit Chamber and the Anticorruption Commission.

It regretted the failure by the government to establish the transitional justice institutions although it acknowledged that some work has started on the Committee for Truth Reconciliation and Healing.

In its recommendations to the government, RJMEC called for the immediate establishment of the state legislative assemblies and reconstitution of the relevant institutions and mechanisms at the national level.

It emphasized the need to settle the issue of the command structure for the Necessary Unified Forces and avail the necessary financial resources for the completion of the Transitional Security Arrangements.

RJMEC also proposed that the national legislature should embark on their legislative and oversight functions in support of the implementation of the peace deal, including expediting the enactment of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, the Permanent Constitution-making process, the Youth Enterprise Fund Bill; and debate the 2021/2022 national budget.

The oversight body further asked IGAD to complete the nomination of the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson to the ad-hoc Judicial Reforms Committee.

It urges the Parties to continue with dialogue and trust-building among themselves on all unresolved issues and appeal to all actors under hold-out groups to pursue the Sant’Egidio mediation process.

The RJMEC report covers the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021.

