22nd October 2021
News | Peace   |   Border committees urged to expedite cooperation agreement

Border committees urged to expedite cooperation agreement

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar - courtesy

The First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar has urged the joint border committees between South Sudan and Sudan to accelerate the implementation of the cooperation agreement signed in 2012.

 

The committees among which include the Joint Political and Security Mechanism and Joint Border Commission are tasked with resolving the border and security issues that have persisted between the two countries since South Sudan gained independence.

The agreement also involves pipeline usage fees, external debts and assets, and pensions.

Others include agreements on certain Economic Matters, banking and trade agreements.

Dr. Riek Machar believes that the implementation of the protocol could help boost the economic status of the two countries.

“You, the two committees are charged really to accelerate implementation of your functions, it is good that the Ambassador of the EU here,” Dr. Machar said during a meeting with the committees’ representatives in Juba.

For his part, the representative of Sudan Joint Political, Security Mechanism, Dr. Bashir El-Tahir says they are ready to implement the agreement.

“We assure you of our sincere desire and readiness to implement the joint cooperation agreements and bring it down on the ground, and to fulfill all requirements and remove all obstacles to achieve this goal,” Dr. Bashir El-Tahir.

Since the signing of the agreement in August 2012, the two countries have not taken all appropriate actions to ensure timely ratification and implementation.

