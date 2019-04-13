13th April 2019
Dr Machar suggests six-month extension of pre-transitional period

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 10 mins ago

Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of FVP-Designate, Dr. Riek Machar, as President Kiir, Madam Rebecca Nyandeng, and others look on at the Vatican on Thursday. (Vatican Media via AP)

The First Vice President designate, Dr. Riek Machar has suggested that the pre-transitional period should be extended for six month to enable its full implementation.

The leader of SPLM-IO says the parties will not be able to meet a May-12th deadline to form a unity government because key requirement of a peace deal have not been met.

On Friday, Dr. Riek Machar exclusively told Reuters, that the government and opposition needed another six months before forming a unity government.

He said this after attending a two-day retreat hosted by the pope with President, Salva Kiir, First Vice President and Rebeca Nyandeng.

Dr. Machar said a six-month extension was needed to unify and deploy defense forces, demilitarize the capital Juba and other cities, and agree on devolution of power and the release political prisoners.

Machar said he discussed the extension with Kiir during a retreat at the Vatican that ended on Thursday with an appeal by the pope to the leaders to respect the armistice and resolve their differences.

13th April 2019

