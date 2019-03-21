Peter Biar & Kerbino Wol’s day in court to begin -SSCSF

The detained political activist, Peter Biar Ajak, and Businessman and NS officer Kerbino Wol will be arraigned in court in Juba today.

This is according to the South Sudan Civil Society Forum, SSCSF.

Detained in July last year, Peter Biar has been critical of the government, especially during the ongoing peace process.

He once called on the leaders to hand over leadership to young South Sudanese on Kenyan television, NTV, where he was a regular panelist.

On the other hand, Kerbino Wol – who is said to be a captain in the national security service – has been in the NS detention facility since April 2018 over unclear reasons.

In September, he reportedly disarmed a prison guard, and set free some of the inmates at the Blue House, arguing that he and his colleagues had been in detention for long without charges, and without being taken to court.

In a statement, the civil society forum says the two and several others are expected to be charged on a range of offenses such as terrorism, banditry, insurgency, sabotage, violence and disorderly conduct in a public place.

It says other offenses are possession of firearms and ammunition inside a detention facility and gathering several individuals to commit a crime.