21st March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Peter Biar & Kerbino Wol’s day in court to begin -SSCSF

Peter Biar & Kerbino Wol’s day in court to begin -SSCSF

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr. Peter Biar [Left] and Captain Kerbino Wol [Right] will appear before a judge for the first time since their arrests.

The detained political activist, Peter Biar Ajak, and Businessman and NS officer Kerbino Wol will be arraigned in court in Juba today.

This is according to the South Sudan Civil Society Forum, SSCSF.

Detained in July last year, Peter Biar has been critical of the government, especially during the ongoing peace process.

He once called on the leaders to hand over leadership to young South Sudanese on Kenyan television, NTV, where he was a regular panelist.

On the other hand, Kerbino Wol – who is said to be a captain in the national security service – has been in the NS detention facility since April 2018 over unclear reasons.

In September, he reportedly disarmed a prison guard, and set free some of the inmates at the Blue House, arguing that he and his colleagues had been in detention for long without charges, and without being taken to court.

In a statement, the civil society forum says the two and several others are expected to be charged on a range of offenses such as terrorism, banditry, insurgency, sabotage, violence and disorderly conduct in a public place.

It says other offenses are possession of firearms and ammunition inside a detention facility and gathering several individuals to commit a crime.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 1

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 2 weeks ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 2

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 3 weeks ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 3 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 3 weeks ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 5

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 4 weeks ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Peter Biar & Kerbino Wol’s day in court to begin -SSCSF

Published 4 hours ago

NRA boss threatens officials & banks opposed to tax reforms

Published 4 hours ago

Peace delegates to “find their own way” out of hotels in May -Makuei

Published 22 hours ago

South Sudanese are the “unhappiest in the world”

Published 22 hours ago

Gov’ts responsible for loss of lives in Tonj-Wau clashes -Advocate

Published 23 hours ago

“How many states should South Sudan have and why?”

Published 1 day ago

21st March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.