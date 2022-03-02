EAC Affairs Minister, Deng Alor absenteeism offends us, says EALA Speaker

The Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly has criticized South Sudan Minister for East African Community Affairs, Deng Alor Kuol for consistently not attending the house seating.

Martin Ngoga noted that since Deng was appointed Minister of EAC Affairs in 2020, he never stepped his foot into Arusha for any proceeding. After his appointment, he took oath online.

Tuesday, as the EALA was about to start discussing the integration of South Sudan into the block, an MP complained of Deng Alor’s absence.

Doctor Abdullah Makama who is representing Tanzania at the EAC parliament said the discussion was about South Sudan and there was need for minister Alor to attend.

“Now we are having a very important report that is going to be tabled in this house on integrating the Republic of South Sudan within the EAC integration. And our colleague who is supposed to represent the government of South Sudan is not here.”

Reacting to the concern, the Speaker of EALA, Martin Ngoga describes Minister Deng Alor’s absenteeism very unfortunate –something he said is offending the house.

“Should we start with reintegration with the Minister before integrating the Republic of South Sudan country? It is a very unfortunate situation.”

Ngoga went on to question “what is the message he is sending to this country, that it doesn’t matter, that are we having our priorities the wrong way?

Disappointed Ngoga said the Minister’s absence is questionable with regards to his role in the parliament.

“It causes us honestly to question the motive or the commitment or what, I don’t know. In any case this is bigger than an individual but it is about South Sudan. His absence is offending us”

The seating which started yesterday, was expected to continue today.

However, Mary Mugenyi, who represents Uganda suggested that Minister Alor attend today’s session virtually if he cannot do it in person.

