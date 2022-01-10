10th January 2022
EAC: Partner states urged to adopt coordinated approach on COVID-19

EAC-HEADQUARTERS

The East African Business Council urges EAC Partner States to adopt and implement EAC coordinated approach on COVID-19 to eliminate COVID-19 related Non-Tariff Barriers and spur trade.

The EABC is calling upon EAC Partner States to mutually recognize COVID-19 test and vaccination certificates through the EAC Pass; Eliminate the need for confirmatory testing and quarantine for persons with valid COVID-19 test and/or vaccination certificates. 

The newly introduced COVID-19 mandatory testing of truck drivers entering or transiting through Uganda highly hampered the smooth flow of cargo across the region.

The new measure mandated truck drivers to pay USD. 30 COVID-19 test each time they cross into Uganda increasing the cost of doing business and resulting in traffic pile up at the border posts plus increased turnaround times and demurrage charges.  

The  East African Business Council applauds concerted efforts by both the public and private sectors in Uganda to resolve the week-long stand-off on the newly introduced COVID-19 mandatory testing of truck drivers entering or transiting through Uganda. 

The East African Business Council also urges Partner States to embrace the Regional Electronic Cargo Driver Tracking System (RECDTS) to accommodate the emerging COVID-19 trends as it offers minimal disruptions to the private sector, especially the transport and logistics sector. 

EABC is committed to continue engaging the EAC via the Technical Working Group and respective inter-ministerial teams to adopt and implement  an EAC coordinated approach on  COVID-19 measures, procedures and protocols.

