Official suspended for exposing corruption in Yirol East

Early last month, Mager Achiengwei Agou wrote a letter to the state ministry of education, requesting it to investigate the Yirol East County Education Director, Sabino Mabor Aleng.

This came after he accused the director of embezzling millions of pounds that had been set aside as teachers’ motivational cash.

Agou also alleged that Mabor sold learning materials.

“I am working with him as part of his team and all the activities. In community contribution fees it is 7.5 million SSP then he sold some of the school bags and 12 blackboards to some of the schools,” Mager told Eye Radio this morning.

“The amount of teachers which was being detained, each teacher was supposed to get 21,400 SSP multiplied by 81 teachers which amounts to 1,733,400 pounds.

“He is hated by those outside of the group. That is why I am the one complaining alone now because he has subjected me by suspending me.”

Responding to the allegation, the Yirol County Education Director, Sabino Mabor Aleng denied the claims, saying he had not embezzled any money.

“No nothing of that and I am even forming a committee on why he is refusing to be investigated to show where are those things, where I put them,” Mabor said.

“I am now in the Ministry of General Education in Rumbek and I even presented what he posted. If you inquire from my staff in the county, everything is given out to the teachers. Nothing being grabbed, nothing being embezzled.”