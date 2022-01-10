10th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Official suspended for exposing corruption in Yirol East

Official suspended for exposing corruption in Yirol East

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Yirol West

An education supervisor in Yirol East County of Lakes State has been suspended for blowing the whistle on corruption.

Early last month, Mager Achiengwei Agou wrote a letter to the state ministry of education, requesting it to investigate the Yirol East County Education Director, Sabino Mabor Aleng.

This came after he accused the director of embezzling millions of pounds that had been set aside as teachers’ motivational cash.

Agou also alleged that Mabor sold learning materials.

“I am working with him as part of his team and all the activities. In community contribution fees it is 7.5 million SSP then he sold some of the school bags and 12 blackboards to some of the schools,” Mager told Eye Radio this morning.

“The amount of teachers which was being detained, each teacher was supposed to get 21,400 SSP multiplied by 81 teachers which amounts to 1,733,400 pounds.

“He is hated by those outside of the group. That is why I am the one complaining alone now because he has subjected me by suspending me.”

Responding to the allegation, the Yirol County Education Director, Sabino Mabor Aleng denied the claims, saying he had not embezzled any money.

“No nothing of that and I am even forming a committee on why he is refusing to be investigated to show where are those things, where I put them,” Mabor said.

“I am now in the Ministry of General Education in Rumbek and I even presented what he posted. If you inquire from my staff in the county, everything is given out to the teachers. Nothing being grabbed, nothing being embezzled.”

Complaint and suspension letters

 

Currently on air

20:30:00 - 21:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Traders demand over $160M from Tut Gatluak’s committee 1

Traders demand over $160M from Tut Gatluak’s committee

Published Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Lower exchange rate, Central Bank governor told 2

Lower exchange rate, Central Bank governor told

Published Thursday, January 6, 2022

Babu hanged to death 3

Babu hanged to death

Published Friday, January 7, 2022

Parliament clarifies appointment of dead person in specialized committee 4

Parliament clarifies appointment of dead person in specialized committee

Published Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Two die after building collapse in Konyo-Konyo market 5

Two die after building collapse in Konyo-Konyo market

Published Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

EAC: Partner states urged to adopt coordinated approach on COVID-19

Published 3 hours ago

Official suspended for exposing corruption in Yirol East

Published 4 hours ago

S Sudan relies on neighboring countries for meat – trader

Published 4 hours ago

Obuto threatens to use force against bandits in Eastern Equatoria

Published 6 hours ago

Father marries teenage daughter to rich man for house

Published 8 hours ago

TROIKA demands publicity on financial data

Published Sunday, January 9, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.