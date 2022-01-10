11th January 2022
Updated: Juba city relies on neighboring countries for meat – trader

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: Monday, January 10, 2022

Machot Maruop Geny, the Chairperson of South Sudan Livestock Market during an interview with Eye Radio's journalist, Michael Daniel on Saturday - credit | Baba Elijah | January 8, 2022

Juba city is entirely relying on neighboring countries for meat, the Chairperson of South Sudan Livestock Market has said.

Machot Maruop Geny alleges that Juba alone consumes about 18,000 heads of cattle per month and most of it is exported from neighboring countries.

He says the demand for meat increased with the inability of the domestic product to cover the demand over the years.

Geny blames this on the refusal by the local cattle keepers to sell their livestock.

“In Juba, we slaughter about 600 head of cows per day, 500 goats and 300 sheep. This is why here in South Sudan, we cannot manage the consumption of local markets without supply from Uganda or Kenya,” Geny said.

“South Sudanese don’t sell out their livestock daily while the market is in need of daily supply.

“We don’t have enough meat to cover our demand because we need to adopt the Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia system in building a farm and train the cattle keepers on how to increase their product.”

