Egypt delivers humanitarian aid for flood-affected areas

The government has received humanitarian aid from Egypt to support victims of last year’s floods, the Chairperson of the Relief and

Rehabilitation Commission has said.

In October last year, thousands of families in Upper Nile, Bahr el Ghazal and Equatoria were forced to seek shelter on higher grounds because of the persistent rainfall and flash floods.

The donation worth 14.2 metric tons of nonfood items is meant to be distributed to the flood-affected areas.

The consignment was received by the Chairperson of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Deputy Chief of Mission of Egypt.

Addressing the media after receiving the consignment at the Juba International Airport yesterday, the Chairperson of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, Manase Lomole said the donation is in response to the call by President Salva Kiir for humanitarian support from the region.

“These donations are in response to the call of President Salva Kiir on the declaration of disasters in our country resulting from the heavy floods. We are receiving this donation from the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the people of South Sudan for the flood-affected people,” said Lomole.

Mr. Lomole said the stuff includes medicines and mosquito nets among other items.

“The medicines have arrived at the right time because a lot of people are having the after flood impact number of the disease are affecting them and the people and the Arab Republic of Egypt are responding at the right time. These quantities that have been received are 14.2 metric tons.”

In October last year, President Kiir declared a state of emergency in twenty-seven areas affected by heavy rains and floods across the country.

South Sudan depends entirely on international aid organizations to address its humanitarian challenges.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has often said it is unable to respond to any emergency because of a lack of funds.