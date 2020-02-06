6th February 2020
Eight more lose lives in Lakes violence

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

Armed youth in a cattle camp near Rumbek, the capital of Western Lakes | File photo

At least eight more people have been reportedly killed in a renewed communal conflict in Western Lakes State.

Authorities say four others were wounded, and more than 150 houses have been burnt down in the attacks, which started on 31 January.

This brings to 61 the number of people have been killed in the inter-communal violence.

It is reported that some armed criminals from the neighboring State attacked Mayom Payam in Rumbek.

“People whose houses were burnt down are helpless; they have nothing to eat,” said Majok Arop Majak former Commissioner of Malek County.

“We are asking for humanitarian assistance from all the partners, the WFP and the other partners concerned with humanity.”

The clashes between Rup and Gony sections has also displaced hundreds of people.

On Tuesday, lawmakers representing the Lakes region at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly proposed for a forceful disarmament to curb the deadly communal clashes in the region.

6th February 2020

