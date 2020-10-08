8th October 2020
Elderly woman burns to death in Nimule fire

Author: Garang Abraham Malaak | Published: 10 hours ago

Aerial view of Nimule border town | File photo

A 70-year-old woman has burnt to death at a residential area in Nimule town, Eastern Equatoria State.

The deceased has been identified only as Carilla, a resident of Kololo area.

“She passed on after an hour,” the police said.

They further reported that two others sustained injuries and several homes were set ablaze on Monday.

The fire that started at midnight has left more than 120 residents of Malakia and Kololo suburbs homeless.

According to the police inspector in Nimule town, those responsible for the fire have not been apprehended.

Col. Biko Baraka told Eye Radio that investigations are ongoing, stating that: “All the properties of the locals were burned to ashes.”

He also appealed to well-wishers and organizations to help those affected by the fire.

“Imagine people waking up at 1 AM from sleep and perhaps they couldn’t manage to protect their properties,” he lamented, “All of them lost their properties.”

