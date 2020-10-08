Police ‘deserter’ kills brother near Yambio

Police in Western Equatoria State has apprehended an officer who allegedly shot and killed his brother earlier this week near Yambio town.

A man identified as Simon Musa reportedly murdered his 18-year-old sibling – John John on Monday evening in a Payam called Bangasu – 30 miles from Yambio town.

Mr. Musa, a sergeant in the National Police Service is suspected to have deserted his duty station in Juba.

According to the Police Commissioner in Yambio, witnesses say a quarrel ensued between the brothers before the fatal shooting.

“The police went to the scene of the crime and they arrested the suspect together with the weapon he used to commit the crime,” Major General James Monday confirmed to Eye Radio.

He added that the suspect is currently under police custody. The motive behind the killing is not yet known.

