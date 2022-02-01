1st February 2022
Elizabeth Achuei apologizes for suspending undersecretary

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

Elizabeth Acuei, health minister, addresses MPs in Juba on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 | Credit | Kitab Unango/City Review

National Health Minister, Elizabeth Achuei has apologized to the public and donors for her decision to suspend the undersecretary last year.

Achuei suspended Doctor Victoria Anib in October and assigned her role to Dr. Samson Paul Baba.

According to her, this was to give room for an investigation.

Neither the motive for the suspension nor the outcome of the investigation was made public.

But after the three-month investigation concluded, Minister Achuei on 13th of this month issued an order lifting the suspension on the Ministry’s Undersecretary, Dr. Victoria Anib Majur.

Speaking during the commemoration of World Neglected Tropical Diseases day in Juba at the weekend, Elizabeth Achuei apologized to the undersecretary.

“I heard a good comment earlier about me and the Undersecretary. Yes the mistake is done but the big thing is when you don’t learn from the mistake,” said Achuei.

“I am assuring all of you and our partners for the disappointment done during our struggle for something that we don’t know where it was coming from.

“Forgive us, we will try to work hard to catch up. I believe we [have] learnt from our mistakes and the good news [is] we are women. We are mothers and mothers always think twice.”

In her response, Dr. Victoria Anib, the undersecretary in the ministry of health thanked Achuei for demonstrating leadership.

“Thank you honorable Minister for demonstrating leadership and thank you for that honor. What a man can do a woman can do and even better,”  Anib said.

