Public Service Ministry clarifies confusion over new salary structure

Author: Stephen Chot | Published: 8 hours ago

Some of the striking civil servants in Bor town who blocked Airport road on Tuesday December 21, 2021 - courtesy

The Ministry of Public Services has said some states have misinterpreted the 100 % salary increment for civil servants.

This comes more than a month after civil servants in Bor and Malakal in Jonglei and Upper Nile states respectively had protested.

In Bor, civil servants had complained that the state government delayed paying their salaries according to the new structure.

But the matter was resolved afterwards and they were paid two –months’ salaries on Christmas eve.

However, after the payment, they still complained the cash did not include allowances as per the Public Service Ministry circular issued in August.

More than a week later, civil servants in Malakal rejected their salaries, alleging the state authorities left out their allowances.

Dr. Julia Aker, the undersecretary in the Ministry of Public Services told Eye Radio, some states have not understood breakdowns of the new salary structure which includes allowances.

According to her, the calculations are obtained by adding up components of previous salaries and multiplying the total by two.

“When we sent out the memo to the States, some of the states misinterpreted it and said that the new salary structure does not include the allowances,” Dr. Julia told Eye Radio.

“We are telling them no, the salary structure is all the components including the allowances which are in there and you don’t need to take them out. It’s all added together then multiplied by two it becomes 100% which was said by the president.

“Some states are complaining that there are no allowances in salary that they pay them out and we say salary structure is the same from the national to all the states even those who are working in the Boma.

“If they are being paid by the national government their salary is equated to the salary of those who are in national government this has been the challenges.’’

