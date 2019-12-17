17th December 2019
Embattled Yei finance minister resigns

Published: 4 hours ago

Former finance minister in Yei River State. Credi. Radio Tamazuj

The finance minister of Yei River State has resigned after the state parliament voted to impeach her.

In November, MPs in Yei passed a vote of no confidence against minister Sadia Lona Anthony.

However, she held the position after the state governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony gave her one month to resign or face dismissal through a gubernatorial decree.

The legislators  accused Sadia Lona Anthony of reportedly mismanaging 50 million SSP and 12,000 US. dollar.

They said the finance minister used public funds to finance her  activities in and outside the state.

The state information minister-Moses Mawa confirmed that the office of the governor has received a resignation letter from the embattled minister.

“Now that she has resigned, it is now the leadership of the state to look at the resignation and then probably she will be replaced so there is no specific time of how long does it take for her to be replaced,” Mr. Mawa told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Efforts to get a response from Ms. Lona were not immediately successful.

17th December 2019

