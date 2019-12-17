17th December 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Sports   |   South Sudan to participate in Afrobasket pre-qualification tournament

South Sudan to participate in Afrobasket pre-qualification tournament

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

The national basketball team will take part in the zone 5 Afrobasket pre-qualification tournament next in January, 2020.

In a letter seen by Eye Radio, National Basketball Federation confirmed the team’s participation in the tournament.

The tournament brings together countries within East Africa and two invited countries.

South Sudan will join countries such as Burundi, Eritrea, Kenya, Sudan, Tanzania, Egypt and D.R. Congo to battle in the 2021 Afrobasket tournament.

The tournament will be the first time for South Sudan to front a men’s national team in a regional basketball competition.

Kenya will host the zone 5 Afrobasket pre-qualification tournament starting January 14 to 18 at Nyayo National Gymnasium.

Continental basketball governing body FIBA Africa has granted Nairobi the hosting rights for the 2020 Zone Five Afrobasket qualifiers in January.

However, the competition will be without Egypt, who has been given a wild card to the next round. It means Kenya will battle it out with, Somalia, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.

Kenya Basketball Federation chairman Paul Otula said the decision by FIBA Africa was a clear endorsement of the successful development strategies the country has put in place, reaching the final of this year’s FIBA AfroCan tournament.

The National Basketball Federation is reportedly seeking support from stakeholders to support the team financially.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
US blacklists Kiir administration critics’ murderers 1

US blacklists Kiir administration critics’ murderers

Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Update: plane slides off JIA runway 2

Update: plane slides off JIA runway

Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Machar’s group undecided over referendum for number of states 3

Machar’s group undecided over referendum for number of states

Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019

NGO apologizes for false security alert 4

NGO apologizes for false security alert

Published Thursday, December 12, 2019

Pope Francis appoints new Archbishop of Juba 5

Pope Francis appoints new Archbishop of Juba

Published Thursday, December 12, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir, Riek agree to form unity government in February

Published 7 mins ago

Peace monitor disappointed over stagnant security arrangements

Published 1 hour ago

Embattled Yei finance minister resigns

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan to participate in Afrobasket pre-qualification tournament

Published 4 hours ago

MPs endorse new speaker

Published 8 hours ago

Several arrested for selling ‘fake’ exam papers

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th December 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.