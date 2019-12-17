South Sudan to participate in Afrobasket pre-qualification tournament

The national basketball team will take part in the zone 5 Afrobasket pre-qualification tournament next in January, 2020.

In a letter seen by Eye Radio, National Basketball Federation confirmed the team’s participation in the tournament.

The tournament brings together countries within East Africa and two invited countries.

South Sudan will join countries such as Burundi, Eritrea, Kenya, Sudan, Tanzania, Egypt and D.R. Congo to battle in the 2021 Afrobasket tournament.

The tournament will be the first time for South Sudan to front a men’s national team in a regional basketball competition.

Kenya will host the zone 5 Afrobasket pre-qualification tournament starting January 14 to 18 at Nyayo National Gymnasium.

Continental basketball governing body FIBA Africa has granted Nairobi the hosting rights for the 2020 Zone Five Afrobasket qualifiers in January.

However, the competition will be without Egypt, who has been given a wild card to the next round. It means Kenya will battle it out with, Somalia, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.

Kenya Basketball Federation chairman Paul Otula said the decision by FIBA Africa was a clear endorsement of the successful development strategies the country has put in place, reaching the final of this year’s FIBA AfroCan tournament.

The National Basketball Federation is reportedly seeking support from stakeholders to support the team financially.