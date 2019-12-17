17th December 2019
MPs endorse new speaker

Author: Nana Alfred Taban | Published: 3 mins ago

The current parliament building in Juba | Credit | Eye Radio

Members of Parliament have endorsed Ubuch Ujwok Akuo as the new speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly replacing Anthony Lino Makana who resigned a week ago.

The former speaker was forced to resign on December 8 by after facing impeachment threats over mismanagement allegations.

Following Makana’s resignation, the Equatoria Parliamentary Caucus elected three candidates for the SPLM Chairman to appoint.

Upon confirmation on Monday, the Rt. Hon. Ubuch Ujwok Akuo promised to work with every member of parliament.

“This is a big task and I am going to work with every individual or the members of the parliament,” Akuo said.

“I am ready to work with you including the former Rt. Hon. Speaker Antony Lino Makana.”

The Rt. Hon. Akuo said his administration will uphold rules of law, human rights, transparency and accountability.

Among other things, the new speaker assured the legislators that he will ensure important outstanding bills are passed.

The new speaker also emphasized unity among members of the august house, saying “harmony and unity of honorable members is very crucial for maintenance of the momentum of progress, success and continual consolidation of the spirit of nationalism and patriotism.”

The Rt. Hon. Akuo was appointed by the chairperson of the SPLM party-President Salva Kiir after the Equatoria Parliamentary Caucus presented three names for him to choose from.

According to the 2015 peace agreement, the speaker shall come from the Equatoria region during the interim period.

