7th April 2020
Employers advised against Coronavirus-related sacking

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 9 hours ago

A circular from the ministry of labor health.

The ministry of labor has cautioned all employers against dismissing any staff over the impact of COVID-19.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has had negative impacts on the world, including the economy and employment, forcing some public and private institutions to lay off some of their employees.

In efforts to combat the virus, the South Sudan government, imposed night curfew, reducing working hours and closures of non-essential shops and markets – as part of protective measures against COVID-19.

The impacts of COVID-19 has caused major disruption in the workplace; in some cases, employers asked their employees to work from home.

However, the ministry of labor says all employers and workers are requested to observe the directives.

“Employers are advised against termination of staff as a result of the impact of restrictions due to COVID-19,” the minister of labor, James Hoth, said in a press statement seen by Eye Radio.

He also directed that non-essential staff must be given paid leave covered by the employers, adding “the leave is not charged against the annual leave of the staff.”

Hoth reiterated that working time for public institutions shall be limited to half-day, starting from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM – Monday to Friday.

7th April 2020

