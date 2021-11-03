End ‘sexual harassment’ against female journalists – says media advocate

The Chairperson of South Sudan Female Journalists Network has called for an end to sexual harassment against female journalists in the country.



Sexual harassment is defined as unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature.

Media reports suggest that young women in South Sudan are facing sexual harassment at places of work as they strive to build their careers.

Due to this, some leave their jobs.

Irene Aya, who is also the head of Media Development Institute or MDI, called on the public, especially those being interviewed by female journalists, to stop harassing female reporters.

She cautioned female journalists – estimated at 120 – against accepting favors while seeking job opportunities in the media sector.

Aya also encouraged female media practitioners to report any case of sexual harassment to the relevant authorities.

“We have issues of sexual harassment which sometimes is done by people that female journalists go to interview them in offices, in the field everywhere,” Aya told Eye Radio on the international Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

“Female journalists face this kind of harassment which discourages them from doing their work.” she added.

Aya stated that female journalists should not be discouraged to be journalists.

“Some people are saying the media is not good for female journalists because the field requires a lot of work, overtime and for a woman to be away from her family is a taboo. But this is a field which is a unisex field.”

“Female journalists are also journalists like any other person. The media in South Sudan is very critical, we need information so we should protect journalists and provide a conducive environment for them to do their work.”

Sexual harassment is prohibited under the Penal Code.

In accordance to it, whoever uses his or her position of authority or advantage to offer a benefit in exchange for sexual favors; intimidate another person or threaten retaliation if such person refuses to engage in any type of sexual relations; and engage in any unwanted physical contact of a sexual nature with respect to another person, including, but not limited to inappropriate touching, commits the offence of sexual harassment.

The Penal Code says whoever intentionally engages in sexual harassment commits an offense, and once convicted, is liable to imprisonment up to three years, or fine or both.

