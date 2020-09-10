10th September 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | World News   |   Entebbe airport reopens on 1 October

Entebbe airport reopens on 1 October

Author: The East African | Published: 4 hours ago

Entebbe International Airport in Uganda | File photo | AFP

International commercial passenger flights return to Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport on October 1, 2020, ending at least five months of lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) in a September 8 letter to airlines’ executives said that 13 flights, to and from the airport have been cleared for the first day, while 10 flights are confirmed for the second day. The letter is signed by Sooma Ayub, the UCAA director for Airports and Aviation security.

Airlines expected to resume flights in Uganda include the national carrier Uganda Airlines, Kenya Airways, Qatar Airways, Air Tanzania, Ethiopian Airlines, FlyDubai, RwandAir, KLM, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, Brussels Airlines, and Tarco Aviation.

The UCAA says the reopening will see the number of flights handled at the airport increasing gradually. The regulator also gave details of a revised weekly flight schedule for the first phase of the reopening which runs for three months.

The UCAA had asked for $40 million to prepare the airport for reopening.

Entebbe International Airport was closed to passenger traffic since March except for evacuation and repatriation flights and cargo. The closure hit hard sectors like tourism which rely on aviation.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sherikat committee finds no evidence of planned attack 1

Sherikat committee finds no evidence of planned attack

Published Thursday, September 3, 2020

Almost SSP 40 billion lost in 90 days, NRA tells lawmakers 2

Almost SSP 40 billion lost in 90 days, NRA tells lawmakers

Published Sunday, September 6, 2020

Ex-governor Victor Atem wanted for alleged extrajudicial killings 3

Ex-governor Victor Atem wanted for alleged extrajudicial killings

Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Motorists not to pay fines unless directed by a court 4

Motorists not to pay fines unless directed by a court

Published Monday, September 7, 2020

UK gov’t announces chevening scholarships 2021 – 22 5

UK gov’t announces chevening scholarships 2021 – 22

Published Sunday, September 6, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IDPs urge UN to review plan to withdraw troops

Published 2 hours ago

Entebbe airport reopens on 1 October

Published 4 hours ago

Diplomat vows to talk Cirilo out of violating ceasefire deal

Published 5 hours ago

Illegally detained Activist Kanybil falls ill in detention

Published 9 hours ago

Kool & the Gang’s Khalis dies at 68

Published 10 hours ago

Luanyjang IDPs return to “nothing”

Published Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th September 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.