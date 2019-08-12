12th August 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Equatoria regional conference postponed over lack of venue

Equatoria regional conference postponed over lack of venue

Author : Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

Greater Upper Nile conference of the National Dialogue in Juba. PHOTO: Deng Gai Gatluak/National Dialogue Steering Committee

The National Dialogue Steering Committee has postponed the planned conference for the Equatoria region by a week over lack of venue.

The conference initially scheduled for August 19 will now be held a week late -on August 26.

According to the Secretariat, the Freedom Hall which they always use for their activities has been booked by members of National Parliament who will be using the same venue for parliamentary sessions.

The legislators shifted meetings to Freedom Hall in June to allow renovation works at the parliament building.

The MPs are expected to continue using the hall to debate the 2019/2020 budget which they have not passed for the last 2 months.

Vincent Mark Wanga -the Head of Information Committee at the National Dialogue Secretariat said this has forced the planned Equatoria conference to be delayed by 7 days.

“They said if we were to conduct the conference on the 19th we will disorganize them because they are still going to the second reading of the budget, that is why they asked us to push it to 26,” he said.

President Salva Kiir launched the National Dialogue in May 2017 for South Sudanese to discuss political, social and economic problems facing the country, and also offer a platform for reconciliation and healing.

Two regional conferences -for Bahr el-Ghazal and Upper Nile have already been held in Juba at Freedom hall -ahead of the national conference.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Why Riek Machar won’t repeat 2016 homecoming 1

Why Riek Machar won’t repeat 2016 homecoming

Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019

NRA distances itself from ‘approved’ scam 2

NRA distances itself from ‘approved’ scam

Published Thursday, August 8, 2019

Lawyer urges Kiir to make a decision on Gen. Buay’s case 3

Lawyer urges Kiir to make a decision on Gen. Buay’s case

Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Kenyan Journalist wins media award for exposing corruption in S. Sudan 4

Kenyan Journalist wins media award for exposing corruption in S. Sudan

Published Saturday, August 10, 2019

Gov’t illegally financially operating 5

Gov’t illegally financially operating

Published Friday, August 9, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Equatoria regional conference postponed over lack of venue

Published 4 hours ago

“We don’t want armed groups by November” -Civil society

Published 4 hours ago

Speaker urges armed groups to adjust to “new realities”

Published 5 hours ago

Two more bodies found at the Luri river accident site

Published 12 hours ago

EAC military games underway in Nairobi

Published 14 hours ago

Four people dead, five missing in Luri river accident

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th August 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.