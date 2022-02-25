Ethiopia offers scholarships to 29 South Sudanese doctors

At least 29 South Sudanese doctors have received scholarships from Ethiopia to further their studies in various Ethiopian universities.



In line with the human resource development and capacity building support to South Sudan, the Medical Doctors will pursue different specialized fields.

According to the Ethiopian Embassy in Juba, the doctors are expected to travel within a few days to get enrolled in 22 medical fields in different Ethiopian Universities in 2021/2022 academic year.

The fields include; Pediatrics, Gynobs, Anesthesiology, Orthopedics, Dermatology, Radiology, Oncology, Neurology, Psychiatry, Pathology, Plastic Surgery, Neuro Surgery, and Urology.

According to Ethiopian Embassy in Juba, the scholarship will cost Ethiopian government over $500,000.

Speaking during a farewell party to Medical Doctors on Friday, the Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan, Nebil Mahdi, emphasized that the support continues to the doctors in cooperation with the South Sudanese Embassy in Addis Ababa.

Highlighting on the socio-cultural similarities between the people of the two Countries as well as Ethiopians friendly ways of treatment to guests, the ambassador reassured the doctors, “you are travelling to your second home”.

Deputy Director for Medical Training at the Ministry of Health, Doctor Samuel Maketh, appreciated Ethiopia’s contributions to South Sudan in human resource developments and capacity building.

He also hailed Ethiopia as the first country in providing such important medical specialization opportunities.

Dr. Reagan Taban Augustino, representative of the Doctors, expressed his team’s gratitude to the Ethiopian Government and People for the generosity of offering scholarships.