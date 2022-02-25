25th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | Health | News   |   Ethiopia offers scholarships to 29 South Sudanese doctors

Ethiopia offers scholarships to 29 South Sudanese doctors

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudanese Medical Doctors will soon travel to Ethiopia on scholarships - Credit | Ethiopian Embassy in Juba |

At least 29 South Sudanese doctors have received scholarships from Ethiopia to further their studies in various Ethiopian universities.

In line with the human resource development and capacity building support to South Sudan, the Medical Doctors will pursue different specialized fields.

According to the Ethiopian Embassy in Juba, the doctors are expected to travel within a few days to get enrolled in 22 medical fields in different Ethiopian Universities in 2021/2022 academic year.

The fields include; Pediatrics, Gynobs, Anesthesiology, Orthopedics, Dermatology, Radiology, Oncology, Neurology, Psychiatry, Pathology, Plastic Surgery, Neuro Surgery, and Urology.

According to Ethiopian Embassy in Juba, the scholarship will cost Ethiopian government over $500,000.

Speaking during a farewell party to Medical Doctors on Friday, the Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan, Nebil Mahdi, emphasized that the support continues to the doctors in cooperation with the South Sudanese Embassy in Addis Ababa.

Highlighting on the socio-cultural similarities between the people of the two Countries as well as Ethiopians friendly ways of treatment to guests, the ambassador reassured the doctors, “you are travelling to your second home”.

Deputy Director for Medical Training at the Ministry of Health, Doctor Samuel Maketh, appreciated Ethiopia’s contributions to South Sudan in human resource developments and capacity building.

He also hailed Ethiopia as the first country in providing such important medical specialization opportunities.

Dr. Reagan Taban Augustino, representative of the Doctors, expressed his team’s gratitude to the Ethiopian Government and People for the generosity of offering scholarships.

Popular Stories
Kiir asks UAE tycoons to invest in S. Sudan 1

Kiir asks UAE tycoons to invest in S. Sudan

Published Saturday, February 19, 2022

Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified HR Policy 2

Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified HR Policy

Published Wednesday, February 23, 2022

NS detains 8 journalists & activist for nearly 4 hours in Juba 3

NS detains 8 journalists & activist for nearly 4 hours in Juba

Published Tuesday, February 22, 2022

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson 4

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says 5

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir forms committee to probe market shooting in Abyei

Published 3 hours ago

IDPs in Juba call on the gov’t to control gangs in the camp

Published 3 hours ago

S. Sudanese students occupy Cairo Embassy over credit-hour arrears

Published 4 hours ago

Ethiopia offers scholarships to 29 South Sudanese doctors

Published 4 hours ago

Gov’t, UNDP discuss establishment of Truth, Healing and Reconciliation Commission

Published 5 hours ago

S. Sudan embassies in Europe to account for its citizens in Ukraine

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.