25th February 2022
Gov't, UNDP discuss establishment of Truth, Healing and Reconciliation Commission

Gov’t, UNDP discuss establishment of Truth, Healing and Reconciliation Commission

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

brown gavel with a brass band on a blue background

The Minister of Justice and United Nations Development Program in South Sudan have discussed the establishment of the Truth, Healing and Reconciliation Commission and Constitution-Making Process.

Samuel Doe, the UNDP resident representative, discussed with the Minister of Justice the urgency of establishment of the transitional justice mechanisms to address violations committed during the conflict.

Early, last year, the government announced its commitment to establishing the Hybrid Court and other transitional justice mechanisms.

The Cabinet Affairs formally requested the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to take the necessary steps for establishing the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing to investigate and document patterns of human rights violations and causes of the conflict in South Sudan.

The Hybrid Court for South Sudan will be mandated to investigate and prosecute individuals responsible for violations of human rights and humanitarian law, and atrocity crimes.

It will also establish the Compensation and Reparation Authority that will administer a fund to provide reparation and assistance to affected victims.

The UNDP resident representative in South Sudan told the press in Juba that these processes need to be fully implemented.

“The honorable minister emphasized the urgency of the commitment in need to be implemented especially this year as we are close to the conclusion of the transitional phase in South Sudan,” Gbaydee said.

“We specifically spoke about the truth healing and reconciliation commission, we spoke about the constitution-making process and how all these processes have been indicated as stressed by His Excellency the president and these processes need to be fully implemented.”

The Deputy Minister of Justice Joseph, Malik Arop says the minister discusses how UNDP can support administration of Justice in the country.

“We discussed the issue related to administration of Justice in the country, the Honorable Minister talked to the Country Director about how the UNDP supports because the UNDP has been the main partner to the ministry of justice since the independence of South Sudan up to date,” the Deputy Minister said.

