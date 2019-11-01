1st November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   Ethiopia to import South Sudan oil

Ethiopia to import South Sudan oil

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 2 mins ago

South Sudan may soon supply Ethiopia with refined oil through the border.

According to the Ethiopian state Minister of Mines and Petroleum, his country spends about $3.4 billion annually from importing oil from the Middle East.

Koang Tut Lam told the recent Oil and Power conference in Juba that they stand to save 20% on the money it uses to import 4 million tons of refined products from the Arab nation.

He said Ethiopia plans to access the oil fields in South Sudan through Pagak and Adar, which he says are about 200 kilometres from the border.

“Owing to the proximity, we stand to save so much in expenditure,” said Tut.

South Sudan has the third-largest oil reserves in sub-Saharan Africa estimated at 3.5 billion barrels.

It currently produces 175,000 barrels per day but can produce as much as 500,000 barrels per day.

In 2017, the Ministry of Petroleum said more than 70 per cent of South Sudan oil sectors remains unexplored.

It called on investors to participate in direct negotiations with the government for available oil and gas acreages.

Minister Tut Lam called on South Sudan to stabilize the economy by implementing the revitalized peace agreement.

He noted that with peace, “Ethiopia will become a big market for South Sudan’s oil.”

Mr. Tut believes if the infrastructure is developed within the next 3 years, the movement of goods and people will increase between the two countries.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir’s office revokes multi-million-dollar oil deal after public outcry 1

Kiir’s office revokes multi-million-dollar oil deal after public outcry

Published Monday, October 28, 2019

Army Gen. beats up female reporters with camera tripod 2

Army Gen. beats up female reporters with camera tripod

Published 21 hours ago

Gen. Cirilo passes on 3

Gen. Cirilo passes on

Published Thursday, October 31, 2019

IGAD’s internal wrangles over chairmanship 4

IGAD’s internal wrangles over chairmanship

Published Monday, October 28, 2019

Four injured in Bor plane crash 5

Four injured in Bor plane crash

Published Monday, October 28, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ethiopia to import South Sudan oil

Published 2 mins ago

Catholic church marks 100 years in Juba

Published 30 mins ago

Three die of suspected measles in Yambio

Published 50 mins ago

Gov’t to release peace funds, finally – Kiir

Published 6 hours ago

House passes resolution formalizing Trump impeachment inquiry

Published 18 hours ago

Army Gen. beats up female reporters with camera tripod

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.