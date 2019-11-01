Catholic church marks 100 years in Juba

Hundreds of people have gathered in Rajaf County on Friday morning to celebrate the 100 years of Christianity for the Juba Catholic Diocese.

The centenary celebration is marking a century of Juba Diocese’s existence in South Sudan.

President Salva Kiir and Vice President Dr. James Wani and other senior government officials are among the people gathered at All Saints’ Parish in Rajaf East, about 40 minutes’ drive from Juba.

Bishops from within South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda and the Vatican are also in attendance.

According to the World Christian Encyclopedia, the Catholic Church is the largest Christian body in South Sudan, with 2.7 million Catholics.

It says the catholic diocese has displayed a level of inter-religious cooperation with other denominations in their work toward peace.

Today’s celebrations are also being attended by Emeritus Cardinal Gabriel Zubir Wako, Archbishop of Khartoum.

“As we are closing the centenary celebration of 100 years of faith, we have been guided by the theme “Renewing heart of faith, and responding to its challenges,” Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro of the Archdiocese of Juba told the gathering.

According to the observers, the church in South Sudan headed by the Catholic has emerged as the only place with credibility and national recognition.

It has effectively lobbied the international community to broker peace between political leaders and communities torn apart by conflicts.