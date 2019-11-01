Three die of suspected measles in Yambio

Three people have died of suspected measles in Gbudue state, a medical doctor has said.

Recently, the national Ministry of Health said new measles cases were reported in 4 counties in the country.

Since the beginning of 2019, measles outbreaks have been confirmed in 11 counties and three internally displaced person’s camps.

According to the World Health Organization, South Sudan is among the countries experiencing an upsurge of measles cases.

The outbreaks are now being reported in Buma and Gbudue states, as well as two other counties in Upper Nile and Unity regions.

“The figures that we have got it is around 34 patients these are pediatric patients. Their ages [ranges] from 9 months, 1 year and most of them are below 5 years,” said Dr. Kumba Victor, Medical Director of Yambio State Hospital.

He said the three people who died in Yambio County was mostly due to negligence by family members.

“Others were very malnourished because they first tried to manage this [at home] when it started in the community. They brought them in with severe complications. So the 3 of them died.”

Dr. Kumba revealed that they are facing challenges of “were to isolate [suspected measles cases] because there is no proper isolation place for children.”

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease caused by a virus. It is transmitted through droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of infected persons.

The initial symptoms of the measles include high fever, runny nose, bloodshot eyes and tiny white spots on the inside of the mouth.

You can avoid catching measles by taking the measles mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.