EU urges compromise over states allocation

The European Union has called on the peace parties to compromise over the allocation of states and stop widespread violence impacting on civilians in the country.

It said that the political and inter-communal violence occurring in Central Equatoria, Jonglei, Lakes, Warrap, and other parts of the country is of great concern.

Disagreements between peace parties over how many states each party take is delaying the appointment of governors

The revitalized peace agreement stated that 55 % of the state’s governors will be for the government and 27% for IO, OPP with 8% and the remaining 10 % for SSOA.

However, meetings in Juba between SPLM/A-IO, ITGoNU, SSOA, OPP could not reach a compromise.

The government has been insisting to take 6 states while offering 2 states to Dr. Machar’s SPLM-IO, and 1 state to SSOA, and another 1 to OPP.

UNMISS has expressed concern over the political vacuum with no state governors more than two weeks after the formation of a unity government.

It stressed that the absence of political leadership, especially in Jonglei State has contributed to the outbreak of inter-communal violence.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the EU stated that the absence of state governments is hampering conflict resolution efforts and attempts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

It stressed that the perpetuation of violence leading to a high number of fatalities, forced displacement, sexual and gender-based violence, and other human rights abuses, must stop.

The EU added that these conflicts have also killed humanitarian workers and are hampering the delivery of principled humanitarian aid in areas affected by severe food insecurity and recurrent natural disasters.

The body urges the government to facilitate the safe and unhindered access of humanitarian workers to those most in need and affected by the conflict.

The EU believes the situation in South Sudan is worsened by the regrettable stalling of the implementation of the peace agreement and the high proliferation of arms in the country.

It affirmed that functioning state governments will help the population address the challenges of security and the coronavirus pandemic.

