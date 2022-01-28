Family of S Sudanese man killed by police in Khartoum calls for justice

The family of a South Sudanese man who was shot and killed by police during a riot in Khartoum have called for justice.



John Acuel Kuol, 37, was shot and killed by police in the Omdurman-Wade Nubawi residential area last week.

Santino Acuel Kuol, the man’s brother, argued that police in Omdurman opened fire and killed his brother who was sent to buy bread and airtime at a nearby shop.

Kuol told Eye Radio that, according to the medical report, John was hit by a live bullet that caused internal bleeding until his death.

He says during that time, crowds of people were marching on the street chanting slogans and waving flags.

This, Sudanese security forces opened fire on the protesters, killing 7 and injuring others.

Kuol called on the government of South Sudan to intervene.

“We opened a police case but till now there is nothing clear, and on top of that the embassy was supposed to visit us so that we can speed up the process but they did not come, they always say they are coming but they did not,” Kuol told Eye Radio.

“My late brother was shot and killed here at Wad-Nubawai, Doma Street, he was going to shop to buy bread from the bakery and to get airtime and then those of police forces shot at him from behind.”

In October last year, a South Sudanese university student was also killed during demonstrations in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

Mohamed-Salih Kur Lual Kur was hit by a stray bullet while coming back from the university.

According to the UNHCR, there are over a million South Sudanese in Sudan, some of whom are students and refugees.

