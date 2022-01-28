Lakes, Central Equatoria announce cracking down on criminals evading justice

This is according to William Kwoji, Lakes state information minister.

He says the culprits, mostly cattle raiders and killers, escaped from Yirol and Awerial when Governor Riny Tueny was cracking down on them last year.

However, Kwoji failed to provide either the names or the number of criminals who are on the run in Central Equatoria.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, he says the alleged criminals will be arrested and held accountable.

“During the crackdown some criminals escape, among them are cattle raiders and murderers. Most of them have been arrested and they will be taken to court to be answerable to what they have been doing,” Kwoji told Eye Radio.

“Some of them were from Yirol West, Aweirial, Yirol East. Those who raided cows that belonged to others managed to escape to Mundari areas. They are the people the government is working hard to make sure they are brought back.

“The security forces are working in collaboration with the government of Central Equatoria, the authority in Terekeka. They must be arrested so that they face justice.”