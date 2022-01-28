28th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Lakes, Central Equatoria announce cracking down on criminals evading justice

Lakes, Central Equatoria announce cracking down on criminals evading justice

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 min ago

FILE: Lakes State Governor, Rin Tueny Mabor - COURTESY

Authorities in Lakes and Central Equatoria States are cracking down on alleged criminals who are hiding in Terekeka County after evading arrest in Lakes.

This is according to William Kwoji, Lakes state information minister.

He says the culprits, mostly cattle raiders and killers, escaped from Yirol and Awerial when Governor Riny Tueny was cracking down on them last year.

However, Kwoji failed to provide either the names or the number of criminals who are on the run in Central Equatoria.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, he says the alleged criminals will be arrested and held accountable.

“During the crackdown some criminals escape, among them are cattle raiders and murderers. Most of them have been arrested and they will be taken to court to be answerable to what they have been doing,” Kwoji told Eye Radio.

“Some of them were from Yirol West, Aweirial, Yirol East. Those who raided cows that belonged to others managed to escape to Mundari areas. They are the people the government is working hard to make sure they are brought back.

“The security forces are working in collaboration with the government of Central Equatoria, the authority in Terekeka. They must be arrested so that they face justice.”

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Updated: 32 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor 1

Updated: 32 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor

Published Monday, January 24, 2022

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town 2

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town

Published Sunday, January 23, 2022

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut 3

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut

Published Friday, January 21, 2022

South Sudan ranked the most corrupt country in the world 4

South Sudan ranked the most corrupt country in the world

Published Wednesday, January 26, 2022

16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality 5

16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality

Published Monday, January 24, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lakes, Central Equatoria announce cracking down on criminals evading justice

Published 1 min ago

Family of S Sudanese man killed by police in Khartoum calls for justice

Published 22 mins ago

Crimes drastically reduced in Aweil, Police claim

Published 53 mins ago

Covid 19: Private labs reject $6 charges for E-government certificate

Published 58 mins ago

Women in leadership urged to fight corruption

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t urged to include anti-GBV curriculum in Rajaf police training college

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.