Partners supporting women urged to cooperate with Gender ministry

28th January 2022
News | Peace | Politics

Author: Alex Misogo | Published: 11 seconds ago

Angelina Teny, the minister of Defense speaking during the launch of the women leadership and advocacy initiative under the theme ‘Arise Women’ - credit | Alex Misogo/Eye Radio | Jan. 26, 2022

The Minister of Defense has called on partners supporting women advocacy programs in South Sudan to cooperate with the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare.

Angela Teny says this will enable government and partners to channel resources where there is dire need.

She acknowledges that there are a lot of resources coming in the country but prioritizing areas of need has been a challenge due to lack of coordination between government and partners.

Speaking during the launch, Angelina Teny expresses her worries about lack of cooperation between the government and the partners funding programs that empower women.

“It is important that the Ministry of Gender is really aware of all the resources that are coming into the country being put to supporting women empowerment, not for the purposes of control but for the purposes of channeling the priority, where there are needs and where there are no needs,” Angelina said.

“It will also help our government know exactly how much is coming in, how it is spent and that will help actually better recognize even what our partners are doing.

“We have a lot of resources that let us work together through the Ministry of Gender, maybe by creating a forum where we all put what we are doing there.”

Angelina made the call on Wednesday during the launch of the women leadership and advocacy initiative under the theme ‘Arise Women’.

The launch was organized by the Women Rise Organization together with Center for Inclusive Governance Peace and Justice.

It brought together 60 participants that included women in leadership.

