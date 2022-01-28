Maridi Episcopal Church celebrates 100 years

Top government officials are expected to grace the commemoration of 100 years of the establishment of the Maridi Diocese of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

The Maridi Centenary which kicked off yesterday will end on the 31ST January 2022 at Maridi Diocese in Maridi County.

This is according to the executive director of Maridi County, Western Equatoria State.

This was revealed after a delegation from Juba headed by Archbishop of South Sudan Episcopal Church Justin Badi Arama arrived in Maridi to participate in the event.

Several ECS church leaders from Yei and Central Equatoria province have also arrived in Maridi with a number of pastors.

The Executive director of Maridi County, John Hezekiah told Eye Radio from Maridi this morning that the celebration of 100 years from 1922 to 2022.

“This celebration of centenary of 100 years, is attended by the Archbishop of ECS in South Sudan and Bishop of Internal Province of Central Equatoria and Bishop of Yei and around 12 pastors,” Hezekiah said.

“They started yesterday with prayers and they did some visitations to the grave of late Bishop William Haddow. The celebration of 100 years from 1922 to 2022. The last day of this centenary will end on date 31ST January.

“Western Equatoria State governor plus some officials from national government will attend this celebration, we heard yesterday that Vice President for Economic Cluster, James Wani Igga is the one coming to represent Salva Kiir.”

The celebration of 100 years it’s where the Christianity was brought to Maridi by the Rev. William Haddow.

In 1930, the construction work of the present Cathedral of Maridi Diocese started and was completed in 1933.

In 1947, Maridi became a Parish church with centers at Amaki, Eddi, Mabrindi, Ibba and Mabende.

In 1984, Rt. Rev. Joseph Marona Biringi was consecrated as an area bishop for Maridi under the diocese of Yambio.

Maridi Diocese is playing a role of reconciling people of God and promoting the social economic activities in the community.

