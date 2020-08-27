28th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   Family of slain police general calls for justice

Family of slain police general calls for justice

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 20 hours ago

The family of a retired police officer who was killed in Sherikat over the weekend is demanding for justice.

Eyewitnesses told Eye Radio last week that a group of unknown gunmen reportedly shot dead Gen. Bior Ajoh Bior on Sunday at around 6 in the evening – three days after an encounter with his suspected killer.

General Bior was reportedly shot while playing cards in Sherikat.

According to a press statement seen by Eye Radio, the family of the deceased alleges that a man identified as Andrew Apukic – an SSPDF sergeant, killed General Bior.

The family claims that on August 19, 2020, Gen. Bior broke up a fistfight that was triggered by littering in his neighborhood, just about 50 meters from his home.

But during his intervention, Sergeant Apukic allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at General Bior, saying he had been looking for him anyway.

As a result, late Bior opened a police case Number 5 at Gumbo Police station, stating that a solider had threatened to kill him as an act of revenge for a recent death of his colleague in the area.

They say an arrest warrant was issued for Apukic, but he was reportedly not found.

The family stated that on the 22nd of August, the suspect attacked and killed General Bior while socializing in the neighborhood.

Bior Keech, a cousin to the late General told Eye Radio that up to now, the suspect has not been arrested.

He said on the day of the incident, they too were sprayed with bullets while attempting to take General Biar to the hospital.

“That case is being handled at Gumbo Police Station and we are told the government is handling it. What we just need to know is where the killer is, is he arrested? If he is still (out) there, then he might go after some people and this is our big concern,” Mr. Keech said on Thursday.

General Bior Ajoh Bior served as the deputy director for administration at the National Police Service before he was retired recently.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Update: 7 people dead in a plane crash in Juba 1

Update: 7 people dead in a plane crash in Juba

Published Saturday, August 22, 2020

SPLM-IO won’t replace Upper Nile gov nominee Olony 2

SPLM-IO won’t replace Upper Nile gov nominee Olony

Published Monday, August 24, 2020

‘We are not down on our knees’ -Central bank boss 3

‘We are not down on our knees’ -Central bank boss

Published Friday, August 21, 2020

VP Abdelbagi declares war on fake academic certificates 4

VP Abdelbagi declares war on fake academic certificates

Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Sudan’s General El Burhan promises to reclaim disputed areas with S Sudan 5

Sudan’s General El Burhan promises to reclaim disputed areas with S Sudan

Published 21 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir reconstitutes NilePet Board of Directors

Published 11 mins ago

Violence claims nearly 900 lives in three months — UNMISS

Published 6 hours ago

Bahr el Ghazal highway contractor inexperienced — cabinet

Published 18 hours ago

UK ambassador condemns NAS for ‘violating’ ceasefire agreement

Published 19 hours ago

Family of slain police general calls for justice

Published 20 hours ago

Sudan’s General El Burhan promises to reclaim disputed areas with S Sudan

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.