Family of slain police general calls for justice

The family of a retired police officer who was killed in Sherikat over the weekend is demanding for justice.

Eyewitnesses told Eye Radio last week that a group of unknown gunmen reportedly shot dead Gen. Bior Ajoh Bior on Sunday at around 6 in the evening – three days after an encounter with his suspected killer.

General Bior was reportedly shot while playing cards in Sherikat.

According to a press statement seen by Eye Radio, the family of the deceased alleges that a man identified as Andrew Apukic – an SSPDF sergeant, killed General Bior.

The family claims that on August 19, 2020, Gen. Bior broke up a fistfight that was triggered by littering in his neighborhood, just about 50 meters from his home.

But during his intervention, Sergeant Apukic allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at General Bior, saying he had been looking for him anyway.

As a result, late Bior opened a police case Number 5 at Gumbo Police station, stating that a solider had threatened to kill him as an act of revenge for a recent death of his colleague in the area.

They say an arrest warrant was issued for Apukic, but he was reportedly not found.

The family stated that on the 22nd of August, the suspect attacked and killed General Bior while socializing in the neighborhood.

Bior Keech, a cousin to the late General told Eye Radio that up to now, the suspect has not been arrested.

He said on the day of the incident, they too were sprayed with bullets while attempting to take General Biar to the hospital.

“That case is being handled at Gumbo Police Station and we are told the government is handling it. What we just need to know is where the killer is, is he arrested? If he is still (out) there, then he might go after some people and this is our big concern,” Mr. Keech said on Thursday.

General Bior Ajoh Bior served as the deputy director for administration at the National Police Service before he was retired recently.