Federal affairs minister cautions anti-federalism

The Minister of Federal Affairs has revealed that some individuals have launched negative campaigns against the adoption of a federal system of governance in the country.

Federalism has been recognized as a popular South Sudanese demand in the 2018 peace process.

Despite this, there is lack of clarity regarding the meaning and implications of a federal arrangement.

The national dialogue conference has also endorsed a federal system of governance with a return to more than 32 states.

The delegates adopted a federal structure of governance consisting of federal and state levels of government.

It resolved that state governments shall have administrative and political autonomy from the federal government.

However, Minister Lasuba Wango told the participants at the ongoing 5th Governors’ Forum that some individuals are campaigning against the move toward a federal system.

“It is very bad that some individuals have taken upon themselves to promote this negative association with the word “Kokora” with chasing away. It was politically misused to mean chasing away people which is not the case this is not federalism,” the minister said. at the 5th governors’ forum in Juba.

He explained that Federalism doesn’t prevent anyone from living in any part of the county.

“Federalism does not mean chasing away people. Federalism means you will have your state [where] every South Sudanese will be free to live anywhere.”

“If you want to live in Juba, you want to be in Malakal, you want to live in Wau whether in Pibor, you are allowed because you are a South Sudanese, you can even work there is not a problem but respect the local laws.”

Minister Wango assured the delegates that South Sudan is heading to adopt the Federal system of governance.

“South Sudan is going to adopt the Federal system and we are actually moving there. We are going to ensure there is a smooth transition.”

“It is not going to be an event like many people anticipate. It is not going to happen like an event like what happened in 1983 where a decree is passed and all that.

“It is going to be a process and this process is going to be within the constitution and states clearly what it is, the power of states, the powers of national government, the powers of the counties and all that is very clear.”

Lasuba points out that once the constitution is promulgated and signed into law, the leaders who will be in that structure now will implement it.

