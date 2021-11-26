Police officer dies in Terekeka road accident

The police identified the deceased as Sergeant Wani Angelo Lako, aged 40.

It is not clear what the late Lako was doing on the road at 2:30 in the morning.

An eyewitness says the vehicle with a registration number GOSS 5321 BC was traveling from Rumbek to Juba when it hit the lawman.

The eyewitness told Eye Radio that the driver of the Landcruiser Pickup lost control of the vehicle which swerved several times before it overturned.

The source, who requested anonymity, spoke to Eye Radio this morning from Terekeka.

“At 2:30 in the middle of the night, a car was coming from Rumbek to Juba. When it reached Terekeka, it hit police officer who was crossing the road,”

“The car was speeding while he was trying to cross the road and the car overturned.

“The police officer died on the spot, and two women were injured in that incident and now receiving treatment at Terekeka Hospital.”

The witness says the search is on for other five passengers who ran into bushes after a road accident.

“We are still searching for the five people who disappeared in the bush.”