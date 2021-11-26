26th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Police officer dies in Terekeka road accident

Police officer dies in Terekeka road accident

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 mins ago

A car with govt registration overturned in a road accident that took place in Terekeka Friday morning - courtesy

A police officer has died in a road accident, which occurred along the Juba-Terekeka road Friday morning, a witness has said.

The police identified the deceased as Sergeant Wani Angelo Lako, aged 40.

It is not clear what the late Lako was doing on the road at 2:30 in the morning.

An eyewitness says the vehicle with a registration number GOSS 5321 BC was traveling from Rumbek to Juba when it hit the lawman.

The eyewitness told Eye Radio that the driver of the Landcruiser Pickup lost control of the vehicle which swerved several times before it overturned.

The source, who requested anonymity, spoke to Eye Radio this morning from Terekeka.

“At 2:30 in the middle of the night, a car was coming from Rumbek to Juba. When it reached Terekeka, it hit police officer who was crossing the road,”

“The car was speeding while he was trying to cross the road and the car overturned.

“The police officer died on the spot, and two women were injured in that incident and now receiving treatment at Terekeka Hospital.”

The witness says the search is on for other five passengers who ran into bushes after a road accident.

“We are still searching for the five people who disappeared in the bush.”

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces 1

Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia 2

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia

Published Saturday, November 20, 2021

Nyanagwek forgives Amira Ali 3

Nyanagwek forgives Amira Ali

Published Tuesday, November 23, 2021

NRA blocks 10 bank accounts over alleged tax evasion 4

NRA blocks 10 bank accounts over alleged tax evasion

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Machar, Nyandeng doubt 2023 elections will take place 5

Machar, Nyandeng doubt 2023 elections will take place

Published Monday, November 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police officer dies in Terekeka road accident

Published 2 mins ago

Federal affairs minister cautions anti-federalism

Published 10 mins ago

Flood affects S Sudan wildlife migration this year – Rizik

Published 30 mins ago

Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies at Juba IDP camp

Published 18 hours ago

Two shot dead at Baraka, Juba – witness

Published 19 hours ago

Two Ugandan women, South Sudanese man die in Gudele fire incident

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.