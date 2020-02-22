Female student emerges top in 2019 SSLE

The National Examinations Council has announced the results of the 2019 Certificate of Secondary Education Examinations with 24,414 candidates passing the examinations.

Up to 26,087 candidates sat for the Secondary Education Examinations.

There were 18,578 males and 17,118 of them passed; while 6,999 females out of 7,509 passed the examinations.

Juba Diocesan Model Secondary School leads the 10 best performing secondary schools.

Other best performers are Salaam Secondary School, St. Daniel Comboni Secondary School, St. Thomas Secondary School – all in Juba, and Green Belt Academy in Jonglei is among the best performers.

The defunct states of Gok, Jonglei, Eastern Lakes, Gbudue and Kapotea were also on the top list.

Elizabeth Anyieth Mayen, from Bor College Bor College High School, tops the best 20 students with a 96% score in the Arts Section.

In the 2019 academic year, the best-performed subjects were French, Islamic Religious Education, Arabic, Mathematics, and CRE.

“The percentage overall is 92.4% for all the sections. So this is a very good percentage for the overall performance of students in senior four,” said Deng Deng, former Minister of General Education and Instructions.

He stated that despite good performance last academic year, more needs to be done to improve the quality of teaching in the country:

“We take note of the fact that there is more need for training of teachers with the view to improve the quality of teachers and the quality of teaching and learning in our schools.”

There were no candidates presented by the defunct states of Maiwut and Latjor in last year’s secondary school examinations.