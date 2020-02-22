Machar, Igga, Taban, Nyandeng take oath as Kiir’s deputies

Vice presidents of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity have today taken the oath of office at the State House J1.

Opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar was sworn into office making his return to the government of South Sudan after he fled the country in renewed violnece in July 2016.

The new unity government was brought in through a peace deal signed in September 2018 by government and opposition leaders to end the conflict.

The other vice presidents, Dr. James Wani Igga, Taban Deng Gai, and Rebecca Nyandeng were also sworn-in in succession at the same occasion.

One vice president from the South Sudan Opposition Alliance and cabinet members of the unity government are yet to be appointed.

The swearing ceremony as administered by the Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut.

Speaking after taking oath of office, Dr. Riek Machar says he is committed to implementing the peace agreement with President Salva Kiir.

“I would like to reiterate my commitment and the commitment of the SPLM/A-IO to work closely with the peace partners and particularly President Kiir Mayardit to implement the agreement in letter and spirit,” Machar said. “May God bless South Sudan!”

For his part, President Salva Kiir urged South Sudanese to use the transitional period to forgive and reconcile each other, saying he would work with is deputies to lead the country to the path of peace.

“We must forgive one another and reconcile. I want to reiterate here that, I have forgiven my brother, Dr. Riek Machar, I also ask for his forgiveness,” President Kiir said.

“I am inviting all the people of South Sudan to forgive one another, particularly I want to appeal to Nuer and Dinka communities to forgive and reconcile with one another. I also appeal to the people of Equatoria especially those who have experienced much of the devastation to forgive and reconcile.”

“I want no more bloodshed in South Sudan, and I hope I speak for all of my deputies,” Kiir said.

The event was attended by regional leaders from Sudan, South Africa, Uganda, and Ethiopia.

The Prime Minister of Uganda, Ruhakana Rugunda, the Chairperson of the Sudanese Sovereign Council Abdel Fatah al Burhan, the deputy president of South Africa, David Mabuza, and the special envoy of Kenya to South Sudan, Stephen Kalonzo grazed the occasion.

According to the revitalized peace deal, the Transitional Period shall run for thirty-six months. The RTGoNU is expected to hold elections sixty days before the end of the Transitional Period in order to establish a democratically elected government.